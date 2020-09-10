North Carolinians in 11 counties to receive replacement food and nutrition benefits after Hurricane Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The United States Department of Agriculture approved North Carolina’s waiver request to issue automatic replacement benefits to people who receive Food and Nutrition Services in 11 North Carolina counties impacted by Hurricane Isaias.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services applied for an automatic mass replacement waiver after Hurricane Isaias made landfall and caused power outages in several North Carolina counties.

Everyone who received Food and Nutrition Services for July by August 4 in the 11 approved counties will receive an additional 40 percent of their July 2020 benefits to replace food lost as a result of the extended power outages.

Approved counties include Bertie, Brunswick, Camden, Gates, Jones, Martin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender and Washington.

The replacement benefits will be automatically credited to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Thursday, September 10.

No action is required from those eligible for the replacement services.

FNS recipients who have already received replacement benefits based on a signed affidavit of loss after Hurricane Isaias will not be included in the automatic replacement process.

There are three ways to check your FNS balance 24 hours a day, seven days a week: