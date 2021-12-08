Northeastern High and River Road Middle in Elizabeth City placed on lockdown after student brought gun and drugs on bus, sheriff’s office says

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a high school student was found on a bus with a gun and drugs, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office,

Around 9:20 a.m., authorities say school resource officers located a firearm and drugs in the possession of a Northeastern High School student who was traveling by bus. They were both seized while the bus was stopped at River Road Middle School.

The student was taken into custody.

Both Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School were put on lockdown as a precautionary result of the incident, although school officials say the incident is under control.

ECPPS has advised that they will not be closing schools during this incident.

After a search, authorities determined there was no further threat to students or staff and the lockdown at River Road Middle School was lifted.