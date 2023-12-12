CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has been suspended after striking a woman multiple times during the arrest of her and her fiancé in November.

Officer Vincent Pistone will receive a 40-hour suspension following an Internal Affairs hearing, CMPD announced on Tuesday, Dec. 12. A total of seven officers were involved in the controversial arrests that occurred on Nov. 13 near South Tryon and West Arrowood Road.

On Tuesday, CMPD released more than 30 videos in connection to the two arrests.

“The Internal Affairs hearing on the seven officers involved has concluded and ruled that six officers were exonerated (justified) and one officer was sustained (not justified),” said Chief Johnny Jennings. “Fourteen strikes to the woman’s leg came after her hands were behind her back. These strikes were not deemed justified. If the officer made an assessment after three leg strikes, he would have seen that they were effective, and the woman’s hands were behind her back. The officer will receive a 40-hour suspension as a result.”

CMPD said Christina Pierre and her fiancé Anthony Lee had just finished their shift at a nearby Bojangles. The couple sat on the bus stop bench, smoking what police said was marijuana. When police driving through the area smelled the odor, they initiated contact with Pierre and Lee.

The newly released footage showed CMPD officers trying to arrest Lee first and that’s when Pierre stepped in and tried to stop them. The interaction escalated and the new footage shows Pierre striking a CMPD officer before the officer punches Pierre in the face.

Watch more released footage by CMPD below:

A viral video circulating online showed four CMPD officers holding Pierre on the ground while CMPD Officer Vincent Pistone struck her 17 times in the thigh. In a November 15 interview, Chief Johnny Jennings said the video shows compliance strikes, a trained police technique.

“The public is going to say that was excessive. I understand and I get that,” CMPD Chief Jennings said. “At the same time, we want to see: how are we training? When do we say, ‘Hey, we have to move to something else similar to what we did with the taser?’”

Reaction from a new community group

Chief Jennings created a Police Community Collaboration Group to review policies regarding marijuana enforcement, compliance strategies, and de-escalation which Charlotte City Councilmember Victoria Watlington said is a step in the right direction.

“As we start to talk about compliance strikes, and how many officers does it really take? What constitutes necessary force? Those are the things we’ve got to take a look at. I’m open to re-evaluating those things,” Watlington said.

Watlington has been a part of the civil service board which evaluates new fire and police applicants in Charlotte. Within the last week, CMPD leaders defended the department’s hiring practices after former employees who administered the polygraph tests to new recruits claimed the department was hiring unqualified officers to fill massive voids.

“I will say that it was never about lowering standards, it was about casting a wider net,” Watlington said.

Watch CMPD’s full news conference below:

Recruitment and diversity have been a part of the conversation about Pierre’s arrest because the video shows five white male officers on top of a Black woman.

“Anytime you see a video like that, it shocks the public consciousness,” Watlington said. “Looking at it, I certainly felt like, wow, this seems totally egregious in this way, but again, I will wait to see the full context of the video, but it feels like there’s something we can do there.”

City Councilmember Malcom Graham told Queen City News Tuesday that he found the video disturbing. He and other city council members viewed the images Monday during a closed-door meeting.

“It was really hard to watch, I questioned the officer’s discretion and judgement,” he explained. “It went from zero to 100, very, very quickly. And there has to be a better way for the police the community, or discretion and judgment. take center stage. I’m not sure that happened.”

He also explained how he agrees with the development and future January meeting between community groups and community leaders to dissect and discuss different tactics for future interactions.

“The officer was policing,” Graham said. “He had a legitimate reason to make the stop is when that’s when it went bad very quickly, right, discretion judgment. Communicating. And then it went really, really bad. I thought, and so that’s an opportunity for the CMPD in the community to have a conversation.”

An attorney representing Pierre said she plans to file a civil suit on behalf of her client against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

According to CMPD, the cigarette they were smoking was homemade and tested positive for marijuana. Officers said they also found a bag of marijuana on the couple.

CMPD said Lee also had a loaded handgun in his possession. CMPD Officer Pistone has been reassigned and all charges against Pierre and Lee have been dropped by the DA.