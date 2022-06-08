MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Novant Health broke ground Wednesday on a new four-story, 150,000 square foot tower and began a 50,000 square foot renovation project at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Opened in 1994 as a 102-bed community hospital, the hospital has been expanded several times. This expansion will bring the hospital to 174 beds.

The new tower will house 20 new patient beds along with surgical services to include seven operating rooms, three endoscopy suites, a post-anesthesia care unit, and an ambulatory care unit. There will also be three cardiac suites.

“This investment helps address the medical center’s long-term sustainability and ensures we are able to grow in the clinical areas our patients need,” said Jason Bernd, president and CEO of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

The first clinical space in the new tower will open in Summer 2024. The entire project is expected to be complete in Summer 2025.