Novant, Wake, Cone Health to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Cone Health, Novant and Wake Health will require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees.

Wake emailed their employees today discussing the mandate.

Per Cone’s release:

The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective, and the decision to require it for all employees reflects Cone Health’s commitment to caring for our patients, each other and our communities.

“I sincerely believe that this decision is absolutely the right thing to do for our patients and the communities we serve,” said Cone Health CEO Mary Jo Cagle, MD. “Vaccination is critically important in health care settings. It is one way that we ensure a safe environment for all members of our community.”

Novant says:

While our hope is for every team member to accept the vaccine on their own, a mandatory vaccination program will ensure that Novant Health’s patients and visitors, as well as our team members, have better protection against COVID-19 regardless of where they are in our health system. This disease is preventable thanks to a safe and effective vaccine, and we are committed to doing everything we can to bring an end to this pandemic.

More than 97% of individuals who are being hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 99.2% of COVID-19-related deaths are among people who have not been vaccinated, according to Novant Health.