(WGHP) — Have you ever seen a Luna Moth in North Carolina?

If you haven’t seen one yet, there’s still time to glimpse their vivid green colors, long tails and eye spots.

Also known as the American Moon Moth, Luna Moths are usually found in North Carolina from May to September.

They are among the largest moths in North America and get their name from Luna, the Roman moon goddess.

Luna Moth distribution in North Carolina (ncparks.gov)

Their sole purpose in life is to reproduce, so they never eat and only live for one week. Once the female Luna Moths lay their eggs, they die.

Luna Moths are not endangered, but there are factors that may contribute to them being seen less often such as:

light pollution

pesticides

habitat degradation

outbreaks of disease

parasites

predators such as owls, bats and bald-faced hornets

They are most active at night and will come to 15-watt UV lights and some incandescent lights.