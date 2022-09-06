IVANHOE, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation has been opened after a small plane crashed into a corn field in Pender County on Monday.

Pender County Emergency Management told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at a private farm near 11700 Shiloh Road in Ivanhoe. Officials said the plane lost all power before crashing. Two people inside the plane were transported to a local hospital.

The NC State Highway Patrol was in charge of the investigation until the National Transportation Safety Board assumed duties to conduct its own investigation. Also responding were Pender EMS, Union Rescue and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.