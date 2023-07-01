CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A National Transportation Safety Board investigator is expected to be in Charlotte Thursday as authorities begin to piece together why a Delta plane’s nose gear failed while landing at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The NTSB said their investigator will document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports, and try to contact any witnesses.

NTSB’s investigator will also request maintenance records of the Delta aircraft, medical records, and the flight history of the pilot, authorities said.

On Wednesday, June 28, a Delta plane made an emergency landing at CLT Airport after the aircraft’s nose gear did not go down, according to authorities with Delta Airlines.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1092 took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) at 7:25 a.m. with 96 customers and five crew members on board.

As it approached Charlotte, pilots received a “nose gear unsafe” indication, authorities said. The crew began a missed approach procedure to further investigate.

“After a series of maneuvers and ongoing communication with CLT air traffic controllers to further troubleshoot the indication, pilots landed the plane at CLT, with the nose gear up,” Delta authorities said in an amended statement. “After the plane came to a stop on the runway, the flight attendants led customers through a safe evacuation via emergency slides.”

Pilots were able to land the plane at CLT Airport at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday, Delta officials said. The plane remained on the runway during the emergency landing.

The plane was removed Wednesday evening after spending several hours on Runway 36L.

Delta has sent a team of technical experts to Charlotte to help assess the plane and recover it.

The FAA and NTSB are both investigating.