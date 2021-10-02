NC nursing home cited after dementia patient found with maggots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina agency has cited a nursing home after live maggots were found in the wound of a dementia patient.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cited University Place Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Charlotte on Sept. 20 following an investigation prompted by a complaint from the resident’s grandson, WBTV reported.

Justin Waddell told the television station that he first became aware of his grandmother’s infested wound after a tip from the facility’s staff members. Another staffer sent him video that showed an open wound on his grandmother’s heel with live maggots crawling out. He called regulators to report the incident.

Instead of having Mayes taken to the hospital to have the wound cleaned, staff told inspectors, the nursing home’s director of nursing called in the assistant director of nursing to clean the wound on-site, according to the report.

The nursing home didn’t respond to the television station’s emails seeking comment.

Prior to the latest inspection, records show University Place had been cited 21 times for violations by state inspectors over the past decade.