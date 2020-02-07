1  of  2
Live Now
9OYS: Live Tornado Warning Coverage Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  15
Closings
Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Halifax County Schools Hertford County Middle School Hertford County Public Schools Hyde County Schools Lawrence Academy Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Northampton County Schools Perquimans County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools

OBX Kmart slated to close this spring

North Carolina

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — One of the last Kmart stores in all of Virginia and North Carolina is set to close.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart store in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.,” a spokesperson with Transform public relations told WAVY.com Thursday.

The last two Kmarts in Virginia– Chesapeake and Tabb — were set to close by the end of 2019, according to news reports. Some news reports also said the Kill Devil Hills store was the last in North Carolina, although the Kmart website still lists the two Virginia stores and several North Carolina stores as “open.”

The liquidation sale at the Kmart will begin this week.

The store is slated to close in mid-April.

“We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs,” the spokeswoman said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV