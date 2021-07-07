OBX monitors Elsa as storm moves up the coast

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s that time again in the Outer Banks when all eyes are on the tropics.

“This particular storm, I started watching as it came off of the [coast of] Africa … and I’ve been watching it ever since,” said Drew Pearson, director of Dare County Emergency Management.

Elsa is now creeping up the coast.

“It looks like Elsa is going to be more of an inland storm and we won’t see the impacts of it,” Pearson added.

Dare County Emergency Management is still asking visitors and residents to tie down objects in the yard and take the normal storm precautions.

“You have to be ready for anything,” Pearson said. “You got to be prepared and you have to be ready to go.”

Meanwhile, on the beach in Kitty Hawk, visitors are hoping not to get the deep freeze from Elsa.

“They told us there is a storm coming in, so we’ve continued to watch, and we’ve had it on every day since just monitoring it,” said Pittsburgh resident Rachel Tokarski.

“It looks pretty great now,” added Cleveland resident Kyle Hoopingarner. “We are from Cleveland, so we are used to snow and that kind of stuff, but tropical storms, we have no idea what to expect from it.”

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has moved equipment to Hatteras Island just in case Highway 12 should have any issues.

The Outer Banks is no stranger to storms and people there aren’t ready to get familiar with Elsa.

“Hopefully, this storm will keep being minimal impact to us, but we will be ready for the one that’s not,” Pearson said.

Pearson did say a concern right now is the risk for dangerous rip currents.