OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. — Travelers between Hatteras and Ocracoke Village now have a new choice to reach their destination – an addition to the vehicle ferries that already serve the popular route.

Passenger ferry service aboard the Ocracoke Express now runs seven days a week. Click here to make a reservation.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is leasing the Ocracoke Express (also known as the M/V Martha’s Vineyard Express) from the New Jersey-based ferry company Seastreak Marine. The ferry whisks as many as 129 passengers per trip across the Pamlico Sound directly into Ocracoke Village and in walking distance of all the village has to offer – from dining to shopping to strolls along the waterfront.

NCDOT’s vehicle ferries take people from Hatteras to the other end of Ocracoke Island, and passengers then drive from the terminal to the village 12 miles away.

Click here to learn more about the new ferry service.