Offender dies after attack at Maury Correctional Institution

HOOKERTON (WNCT) An offender died after being attacked by another offender during an altercation at Maury Correctional Institution late Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Offender Charles Rogers, 75, #0350031, was stabbed with a homemade weapon Thursday around 4:37 p.m. in one of the prison’s housing units.

After facility medical personnel performed life-saving procedures on the scene, Rogers was pronounced dead at 4:46 p.m.

Local law enforcement was immediately notified and is investigating.

The Department of Public Safety is fully cooperating with the investigation and has launched an internal investigation as well.

The housing unit was placed on lockdown.