Offender walks away from Extending the Limits of Confinement location

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking an offender serving a portion of his active sentence outside of prison who has walked away from his respective residential location.

The offender had been participating in the Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) initiative.

52-year-old Bobby Whitaker (0432626) failed to return to his transitional housing location in Chocowinity.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5’8 and 209 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and scars on his left cheek, forehead and left arm.

Whitaker was serving a sentence for two counts of habitual felon, breaking and entering, larceny and felony drug charges and had a projected release date of May 2021.

Probation/parole officers from Community Corrections are currently searching for the individual.

A warrant is being sought for Whitaker.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.

Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) allows certain individuals to serve the remainder of their prison sentence at home or in transitional housing.

ELC is not an early release or commutation.

Participants are still considered incarcerated and are supervised by probation/parole officers from Community Corrections.

Violating the terms of ELC can result in the offender being returned to a correctional facility.