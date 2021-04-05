Officer from Sampson County town dies in crash in police cruiser, officials say

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer from a Sampson County town died in a single-car crash Saturday night, officials said.
Newton Grove police chief Greg Warren said the police officer died “in an accident,” according to a post on the town’s Facebook page.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the officer who died was Brent Nelson Hall, 26, of Clinton.
The wreck happened just before 6:40 p.m. as Hall was heading north through Clinton to begin his shift working for Newton Grove police.
“Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families,” Warren wrote in the post.
Hall was traveling in a department 2018 Dodge Charger at a “high rate of speed” on U.S. 701 Business/Northeast Boulevard when the wreck happened, according to the highway patrol.
He was not pursuing anyone and did not have on the car’s lights and sirens, troopers said.
While on the four-lane road, the cruiser went off the road to the left, hit a curb, went airborne, hit two light posts and the car came to rest on all four wheels facing east on Issac Weeks Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Hall died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.
Officials said they are still investigating the wreck.
Here is the full statement from Warren on Facebook:
Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families. We have lost one of our officers tonight in an accident. Out of respect for the officer’s family, we will not be announcing the officer’s name at this time.
Jesus, the Great Physician, the loss of life of one of our police officers is so very painful and devastating to endure. It can ravage a community for such a long time. I ask that You come and dwell in our midst. Let Your holy word be a healing balm that soothes our wounds and allows us to heal from the loss of this police officer. Help us to learn from his/her selfless example of dedication and devotion to protecting us. Let our memories of him/her not be ones of sadness for their loss, but of celebration of a life lived in the image of You. Amen.