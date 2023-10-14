CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The officer involved in a high-speed chase resulting in the death of a mother and her young child has been relieved of their duties, the Hickory Police Department confirmed with Queen City News on Friday.

The department confirmed Friday that the officer was relieved of their duties on Oct. 4.

The tragic set of events began when the officer attempted to pull over Chanceler Johnson, 24, around 11 p.m. on Sept. 8 on U.S. 70 in Catawba County for reckless driving.

Johnson fled and the pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the officer struck another vehicle at 95 mph at the point of impact, according to a report from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Hickory resident Cynthia Lail, 38, died at the scene and her son, 12-year-old Michael Lail, succumbed to injuries on Sept. 10.

The officer driving, who was identified as Atia Mohamed Shamseldin, 24, was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries at that time.

Johnson ultimately turned himself in to the police.

Chanceler Timothy Johnson, 24 (Hickory Police Dept.)

At this time, no charges have been filed against the officer.