Officer-involved shooting closes stretch of I-440 west in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An officer-involved shooting resulted in Raleigh police closing a stretch of Interstate-440 west in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon, a news release said.

The incident was initially reported around 1:45 p.m. as a crash. At 2:50 p.m., Raleigh police said the incident was a shooting that involved an officer.

Raleigh police are investigating a stretch of the westbound side of the interstate from Brentwood Road to New Bern Avenue. Westbound traffic was being ushered off at New Bern Avenue.

A witness tells CBS 17 said he saw officers holding down a man in the aftermath of the crash before shots were fired.

The witness said cars were still moving by the scene when officers fired their weapons.

A vehicle could be seen resting on its side on the right side of the interstate and another smaller black vehicle was on the side of the road.

Raleigh police have not released any information pertaining to injuries related to the crash or shooting.

This story will be updated as more information is released.