MANTEO, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday night.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing in the 1300 block of Burnside Road in Manteo. Officers came across a suspect who had a knife and came at them. One of the deputies fired their gun at the suspect, who died at the scene.

The deputy who fired their gun is on administrative leave during the SBI investigation.