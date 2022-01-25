Officials: 55-foot yacht runs aground on North Carolina coast

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — A 55-foot yacht has washed ashore on the North Carolina coast, the latest vessel to be victimized in shifting sands in recent months, officials said.

The Vivens Aqua ran aground around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the south end of Ocracoke Island, according to the National Park Service. Investigators did not say what caused the yacht to run aground.

The National Park Service said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the yacht’s owner to have it removed from the beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a 37-foot sailboat grounded near Avon Pier on Hatteras Island on Dec. 11. Rescuers helped the owner make it to shore, and contractors removed the boat from the beach. Four days earlier, a 78-foot commercial shrimp trawler beached in Southern Shores after the boat foundered offshore and its four crew members had to be rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Another commercial fishing vessel stalled on the beach off Hatteras Island on Nov. 29 after a fishing net tangled in its propeller.

In 2020, the Ocean Pursuit became stuck on the beach at Bodie Island and remained stuck for more than a year. The park service eventually had to erect signs telling visitors not to go inside.