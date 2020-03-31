Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Officials: Active shooter reported at the Buncombe County Courthouse

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens

WNCT

ASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are reporting an active shooter at the Buncombe County Courthouse in downtown Ashville.

Residents of Ashville are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV