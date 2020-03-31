Officials: Active shooter reported at the Buncombe County Courthouse

WNCT
by: Fantasia Harvey
ASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are reporting an active shooter at the Buncombe County Courthouse in downtown Ashville.
Residents of Ashville are asked to avoid the area.
CAUTION – Reports of gunshots in the area around the courthouse. APD is locking down the area. PLEASE AVOID DOWNTOWN AT THIS TIME. @WLOS_13 @asheville @wyffnews4 @foxcarolinanews— Asheville Fire Fighters (@AFFA332) March 31, 2020
CAUTION – Reports of gunshots in the area around the courthouse. APD is locking down the area. PLEASE AVOID DOWNTOWN AT THIS TIME. @WLOS_13 @asheville @wyffnews4 @foxcarolinanews
Stay with WNCT for more updates.
WNCT-TV