Officials ask drivers to use caution as NC Hwy. 12 reopens

by: NC Department of Transportation

RALEIGH, N.C. – Officials were scheduled to reopen N.C. 12 between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe at 1 p.m. Tuesday after N.C. Department of Transportation crews were able to clear much of the sand covering the Outer Banks highway.

N.C. 12 was closed just after high tide at 9 a.m. Sunday and remained closed the past few days as heavy winds and ocean overwash from a coastal storm made the highway unsafe for travel on Hatteras Island.

Drivers should use caution on N.C. 12 as standing water and sand are still present on parts of the road.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.  

