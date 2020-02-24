Officials asking for public’s help in finding missing Chapel Hill man

RALEIGH 3:37 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Hasan Yaseen Abdalla Abdur-Rahman.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Hasan Yaseen Abdalla Abdur-Rahman, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Hasan Yaseen Abdalla Abdur-Rahman should call Det K. Stuart at the Chapel Hill Police Dept at 919 612 8240.