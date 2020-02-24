Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
Closings
Greene County Health Care

Officials asking for public’s help in finding missing Chapel Hill man

North Carolina

by: WGHP

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH 3:37 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Hasan Yaseen Abdalla Abdur-Rahman.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Hasan Yaseen Abdalla Abdur-Rahman, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Hasan Yaseen Abdalla Abdur-Rahman should call Det K. Stuart at the Chapel Hill Police Dept at 919 612 8240.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Hasan Yaseen Abdalla Abdur-Rahman.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Hasan Yaseen Abdalla Abdur-Rahman, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Abdur-Rahman is 29 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen in Chapel Hill.

Anyone with information about Hasan Yaseen Abdalla Abdur-Rahman should call Det K. Stuart at the Chapel Hill Police Dept at (919) 612-8240.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV