Officials continue search for missing Davidson County 14-year-old

DENTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress after a week of searching.

An Amber Alert was issued earlier this week.

She has been missing from Canaan Church Road in Denton for eight days.

Savannah is 5’6″ and weighs 136 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and green eyes, according to an Amber Alert issued for on Monday night.

She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hooded sweatshirt during a remote learning session at 8:35 a.m. on February 11.

She requires medication for a variety of medical issues and does not have any with her.

Despite the Amber Alert stating a child abduction, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is refuting the claim that Savannah Childress has been abducted — they’re using the term “missing.”

Her family believes she was chatting with someone online and don’t know if she left of her own will or was taken.

Her parents spoke to FOX8 news and shed some light on the confusion surrounding her disappearance.

“They’re pretty sure she was associating with someone online, but we don’t know if it was a part of her being taken against her will,” said Nicole Childress, Savannah’s mother.

The group is discussing conducting a volunteer search this Saturday at 9 a.m.

“Our concern is of course extremely high because we want her home. We’re not sure what’s going on wherever she’s at right now. That’s pretty much killing us. We just want to know that she’s safe,” Nicole said.

In the meantime, community members are stepping up. They’ve created a Facebook page titled “Missing Child Savannah Grace Childress Discussion Group.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.