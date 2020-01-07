Officials investigating shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating a shooting reported in Greensboro on Monday.

Approximately at 9:21 AM, Goldsboro Police Officers responded to 712 Corney Street.

Officials said they found 27-year-old Aaron Matthew Garrett Jr. with an apparent gunshot wound.

Wayne County EMS transported Garrett to Wayne UNC Healthcare for treatment.

Garrett was transferred to Vidant where he is in serious condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.