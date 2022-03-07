OAK ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — Crews rescued three kayakers stranded in deep mud as the tide rose on the North Carolina coast Sunday, officials said.

Oak Island Water Rescue received a report around 3 p.m. that kayakers were stuck in the mud and marsh along the Intracoastal Waterway on Oak Island, The Charlotte Observer reported. Oak Island is about 30 miles southwest of Wilmington.

A drone guided an Oak Island Water Rescue hovercraft to the site and confirmed three people were stranded, with two “stuck in the mud chest high,” officials said.

Rescuers pulled out the two kayakers stuck in the mud and took them to Brunswick County EMS staff waiting at a boat ramp, then returned for the third kayaker, officials said. Officials did not release details of the kayakers’ conditions.