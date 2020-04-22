Officials report limited number of COVID-19 cases at Perdue Farms facilities

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(WNCT) Officials announced there is a limited number of COVID-19 cases at Perdue Farms facilities.

Perdue Farms said that with each confirmed case, officials immediately enact its pandemic response protocols, work with the local health department, and follow strict guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Officials have implemented all incremental safety measures – including face masks, temperature checking, and temporary partitions – at all of its production facilities.