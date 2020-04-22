Officials report limited number of COVID-19 cases at Perdue Farms facilities

(WNCT) Officials announced there is a limited number of COVID-19 cases at Perdue Farms facilities.
Perdue Farms said that with each confirmed case, officials immediately enact its pandemic response protocols, work with the local health department, and follow strict guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Officials have implemented all incremental safety measures – including face masks, temperature checking, and temporary partitions – at all of its production facilities.