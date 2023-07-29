MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials within McDowell County are currently monitoring a wildfire that was reported on Friday evening.

Officials said that the wildfire is burning in McDowell County on the north side of Dobson Knob near the North Cove Community, north of Marion, North Carolina, and west of the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area.

According to officials, the fire is estimated to be 6 acres with no current containment. By reviewing lightning strike data, officials were able to determine that a lightning strike that happened earlier on Friday was how the fire started.

Shortly after, firefighters arrived on the scene to size up the fire and determine any resources at risk. Officials said that the fire is burning in a rocky, remote area that has a history of wildfires.

Initial firefighting efforts focused on protecting private property and any nearby structures. Currently, the fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service lands and a small portion of private property.

No structures are at immediate risk at this time. Firefighters are working today to scout and improve firelines.

Officials have warned that humid conditions and winds generated by the passing afternoon thunderstorms could change the fire’s intensity. The fire area has a large amount of down, dead trees that are fueling hot spots.

In order to protect public and firefighter safety, trail closures are in place for the Mountains to Sea Trail from the north fork of the Catawba River to Dobson Knob Road (FSRD #106) on the west side of Linville Gorge.

Communities in North Cove, Woodlawn, and Linville Falls may experience smoke. Smoke is expected to be heaviest overnight and in the morning as it settles in low-lying areas.

Travelers along 221 North should use caution.

25 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, North Carolina Forest Service, McDowell County Emergency Management, and the North Cove Volunteer Fire Department are responding to the fire.

