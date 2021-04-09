Old Outer Banks bridge to become fishing pier by summer

OREGON INLET, N.C. (AP) — What’s left of an old Outer Banks bridge in North Carolina will soon be a fishing pier with no entry charge.

The Virginian-Pilot reported this week that the 1,000-foot-long structure stretches over the rapid flowing currents of the Oregon Inlet.

The spot is where fresh and saltwater species mingle, making it a popular fishing site. The new Basnight Bridge towers above it. The state expects the new pier will be open to the public this summer.

“There are dozens of very vocal fishermen anxious to get this open,” said Pablo Hernandez, resident engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The 28-foot wide former roadbed is 19 feet above the water. There are new aluminum railings along each side and at the end.

The pier will not have lighting. That’s so that sea turtles that nest on nearby beaches don’t mistake it for moonlight. Artificial light can disorient turtles and harm nesting habits.