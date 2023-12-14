WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — One child was killed and another was injured when a Christmas tree caught fire in a North Carolina manufactured home Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.

Firefighters called to a home on Fanning Pointe Lane in Winston-Salem around 6:30 p.m. found it fully engulfed in flames, Winston-Salem Fire Department spokesperson Tabetha Childress said. One child was killed and another had injuries that were not serious or life-threatening, she said.

The fire was started when a lighter accidentally got too close to the Christmas tree, Childress said. Structural damage was estimated at $20,000.