ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has died following a five-car crash on Hendersonville Road.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Shelia Mills Hazel, 59, died from injuries she received in the crash.

Police said the wreck happened after the driver of a 2020 Toyota Tacoma had a medical emergency while travelling south on Hendersonville Road.

The driver crossed into the northbound lane, causing the crash. The driver of the Tacoma was transported to Mission Hospital for treatment.

Other drivers and occupants involved in the crash sustained little to no injuries, police said.

The crash is still being investigated by the Asheville Police Department.