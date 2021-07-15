One injured after fall at Charlotte high-rise construction site

North Carolina

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a fall at a high-rise building under construction in Uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.

Officials told FOX 46 that someone was injured around 7:15 a.m. near the 38th floor of a building under construction at South Tryon Street and West Stonewall Street.

Firefighters performed a high-rise rescue to get the injured person to the ground. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to gather more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV