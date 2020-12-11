GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An officer was shot and killed Friday morning after police exchanged fire with a suspect near the Mount Holly Car Wash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CMPD said Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County police officer were confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect around 3:30 a.m. when several shots were fired.
A Mount Holly officer was shot during the encounter and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk, was treated at the hospital and released to law enforcement. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Beatty Drive is closed in the area while police investigate.
Procedure dictates that the Internal Affairs Bureau with the Mount Holly Police Department will conduct a “separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed during the incident.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Keep holiday gatherings small, outdoors, ‘or better yet, online,’ NC Gov. Cooper says in new op-ed
- Newsfeed Now: COVID-19 vaccine on the verge of approval, Facebook finds girls ‘daddy doll’
- One officer dead after shootout with suspect in Mount Holly
- COVID-19 vaccine expected to generate $32.2 billion economic impact
- Retailers urge shoppers to buy early amid shipping crunch