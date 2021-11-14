One teen killed, four others injured in North Carolina crash

Damage of the accident outside the Morrisville Aquatics & Fitness Center (Sean Cudahy, WNCN photo)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager has died in an early morning car crash that seriously injured four other teens, officials said.

Officials told WNCN a 17-year-old girl was driving on Morrisville Parkway at about 1 a.m. Sunday when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed a median. Two passengers were thrown from the car as it rolled, including Jonathan Pooley, 18, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The second teen ejected from the car was listed in critical condition Sunday.

The other two passengers, also teenagers, received serious injuries, the town said in a news release.

Investigators said the driver was the only person in the car wearing a seatbelt and did not have significant injuries.