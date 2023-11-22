CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cornelius residents got together to mark one year since Madalina Cojocari was last seen alive. Friends, family, and community members were invited to gather at the Cornelius Town Hall Tuesday night.

Cornelius Police said they continue to search for evidence and more leads for wherever Madalina might be. There are still posters plastering the town, looking for any tips.

In the meantime, her guardians, Diana Cojocari, her mother, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, face charges related to failure to report her disappearance.

Lowered bond done in error for mother of missing Madalina Cojocari

She was last seen on November 21, 2022, but her parents didn’t come to the police until December 15. Now, Diana remains behind bars while Palmiter has bonded out, and they have both entered not-guilty pleas.