ONLINE ORIGINALS: Slim majority shows support for legalizing sports gambling in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A slim majority of North Carolinians support legalized sports gambling here, with 54% approving and 46% disapproving.

But that majority increases to 80% after people were asked if they would rather have sports revenue taxed versus raising property taxes. Supporters argue that there’s already unregulated sports betting market across the state, making it legal could bring in a return on investment through tax revenue.

And that’s what one bill in the general assembly is looking to do. It has bipartisan support and will be heard at Wednesday’s Finance Committee meeting.

East Carolina University’s poll shows that young adults, Democrats and Independents are most supportive of legalized sports gambling.

We see a predictable break along lines of age, where we see a younger generation that’s a bit more willing to permit behaviors, that an older generation had once thought was impermissible. Dr. Peter Francia, ECU’s Center for Survey Research

Governor Roy Cooper has also publicly stated support for the bill, even with bi-partisan support, even authors of the bill won’t go “all in” on saying it will be passed.

Senate Bill 688 details how legalized gambling would look like in the state. People would have to bet through sports waging operators, who would have to be licensed. Operators would have to apply for a license, including the payment of a $25,000 fee. People placing bets would have to be at least 21 years old and live in the state of North Carolina.

