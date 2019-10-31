Open enrollment for 2020 federal health insurance begins Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Officials with N.C. Department of Insurance remind residents that Open Enrollment for the 2020 Federal Health Insurance Exchange begins Friday and runs through December 15 for coverage to start January 1.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said, “Open enrollment is an opportunity for people to make sure they choose the best insurance plan that meets their needs, if they do not have health insurance elsewhere and can qualify for tax subsidies that offset their premiums.”

Eligibility for Advanced Premium Tax Credit Subsidies or APTCS is determined through the enrollment process at www.healthcare.gov.

There is at least one plan available in all 100 counties of the state. Some counties have plans available from more than one insurer.

Consumers can use www.healthcare.gov to see what plans are available in a particular county.

Outside the Open Enrollment period, North Carolinians who buy health insurance from Healthcare.gov under the ACA may enroll in an insurance plan only if they qualify for a special enrollment period because of life events, such as having or adopting a child, losing health coverage or moving to a different service area.

According to the 2010 ACA, which is still in effect, residents are required to maintain ACA compliant insurance.

However, under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the ACA penalty for not maintaining ACA compliant insurance was reduced to $0 (zero) beginning this year.

Residents are still guaranteed to be insurable and are encouraged to sign up for health insurance if they meet one of the following conditions:

They have current qualifying ACA coverage but may want to change their plan for 2020.

They don’t have health insurance through their employer or their spouse’s employer.

They don’t have government coverage (such as veterans, Medicare and Medicaid).

They are older than age 26 and can no longer be on a parent’s health insurance.

To enroll in or change ACA health insurance policies for 2020, consumers may visit www.healthcare.gov.

Also, consumer specialists within N.C. Department of Insurance is available to answer any questions about health insurance during ACA Open Enrollment by calling 1-855-408-1212.

“I am working hard to maintain a stable health insurance market that provides new products and more choices to North Carolinians,” Commissioner Causey said. “I fully support giving consumers access to quality, affordable healthcare.”