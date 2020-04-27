Operation Fan Heat Relief to begin distributing fans to eligible recipients May 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) As the weather starts warming up, the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services is partnering with the NC Area Agencies on Aging and local service providers to distribute fans to eligible recipients through Operation Fan Heat Relief May 1–Oct. 31.

People 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, are eligible to sign up for assistance from May 1–Oct. 31 at local aging agencies across the state.

In addition to applying for fans, people 60 and older, as well as adults with disabilities, can take the following steps during high temperatures:

Increase fluid intake

Spend some time in cool or air-conditioned environments regularly

Reduce strenuous activity during the afternoon

Speak with their physician before summer about how to stay safe while taking medication that can affect the body’s ability to cool itself (e.g., high blood pressure drugs)

The program is made possible by donations from Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, and Dominion Resources, which allow regional area agencies on aging and provider agencies to purchase fans for eligible individuals.

For more details, individuals may contact their Area Agency on Aging or the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services’ Housing Program Consultant at 919-855-3419.