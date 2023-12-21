CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Normal operations have resumed Wednesday after a suspicious package prompted a checkpoint closure at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Bomb Squad Unit was called in to investigate the situation at TSA Check Point C.

“The suspicious package discovered is believed to be an unattended bag. CMPD has located the owner. This is currently still an active investigation,” authorities said.

“The incident at CLT has been resolved and normal operations are resuming. Give yourself extra time this morning. Thank you for your patience,” CLT Airport announced.

On Wednesday morning, some passengers were directed towards Check Point A following Check Point C’s closure. Vehicle traffic was being re-routed to the lower level.

“Thank you for [your] patience following a security investigation in the terminal. Standard screening is open at Checkpoint 1 and Checkpoint E. TSA PreCheck is available at Checkpoint C. Please check with your airline for any flight impacts,” CLT Airport said.

Expect some traffic delays around the airport following this incident.

“Inbound roadways to CLT are backed up due to an active security investigation. Please allow yourself plenty of time this morning,” airport officials said Wednesday morning.

This remains an active investigation.