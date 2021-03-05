Opportunity Scholarship helps NC families cover cost of private school tuition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Like many private schools, Saint John’s Lutheran School has operated with students in their classrooms this year.

“A lot of these schools have been able to successfully have in-school instruction,” Principal Nathan Kottlowski said. “We have smaller classrooms, teachers that are very experienced and a lot of interaction with the families.”

Many private schools reported max attendance this school year due to COVID restriction closing or limiting in-person learning at public schools. With the interest growing, state officials recently raised the income level for the state’s Opportunity Scholarship which can help cover some of the cost of private education.

“The full scholarship is $4,200, our tuition here is about $6,000,” Kottlowski said. “So, for 16 families here at St. John’s School about 2/3 of the tuition is taken care of, it’s quite beneficial and a lot of parents are not aware of it.”

For example, a family of four making about $49,000 a year can now qualify for the full $4,200 scholarship. If that same family’s income is closer to $75,000 a year, they could qualify for 90 percent of the $4,200.

See if your family qualifies by clicking here.

“School choice is a good thing, whether it’s a public school, charter school, or faith-based school it puts that decision back in the hands of parents,” said Dr. Rob Brown, head of school at Wesleyan Christian Academy. He points out that in addition to the Opportunity Scholarship the state provides private school grants for families of students with disabilities and offers qualifying families Education Savings Accounts. “There are a lot of ways that parents can find funding and support to get into private school.”

The learn more about the programs visit the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.