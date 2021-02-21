Orange County native Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett recognized in TIME magazine for COVID-19 vaccine research and development efforts

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, one of central North Carolina’s own, and scientific lead of the Vaccine Research Center’s coronavirus team at the U.S. National Institutes of Health has been honored in TIME magazine for her vaccine development efforts.

Corbett, widely recognized in the immunology community as a rising star, was one of 100 people chosen on TIME’s ‘2021 TIME100 Next’.

Corbett and her team have been central to the development of the Moderna mRNA vaccine and the Eli Lilly therapeutic monoclonal antibody that were first to enter clinical trials in the U.S. and now have authorization for emergency use.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, credited Corbett during a webinar for her work.

“The vaccine you are going to be taking was developed by an African American woman and that is just a fact,” Fauci said back in January.

Corbett’s interest in science started from an early age, but she never knew the difference she would make.

“To be honest, I didn’t realize the level of impact that my visibility might have… I do my work because I love my work,” Corbett said in a January interview.