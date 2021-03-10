Orange County teen reported missing after not returning home from running errands

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)– A 16-year-old boy who went out to run an errand has been reported missing after he never returned home, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas Robert Woodrum left home Tuesday morning. After his family looked for him for several hours, his parents reported him missing Tuesday evening, deputies said.

Deputies said Woodrum is a student at Eno River Academy. He is 5’9” tall and around 112 pounds. He is described to have reddish-brown hair, blue eyes and freckles. He was last seen wearing a bright blue sweatshirt, jeans, and blue and white high-top shoes.

Deputies said Woodrum left home driving a blue Acrura MDX with license plate tag YYH- 3942. The vehicle has a bike rack on the back.

Woodrum no longer has his cellphone, deputies said. Using emergency technology and help from the Durham Police Department, his phone was found near the McDonald’s on Guess Road in Durham.