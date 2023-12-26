RALEIGH, N.C. — Carrboro resident Susana Brache took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Brache bought her lucky 50X The Cash ticket from the Short Stop on West Main Street in Carrboro.

When Brache arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February with six top prizes of $1 million. Since Brache won the last top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.

