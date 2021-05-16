Organizers of Rally for Palestine hope people watching learn more about the current situation in the Middle East

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Increase awareness and ask questions. That’s the goal of many in First Ward Park as they attended the Rally for Palestine. There were close to 200 people saying what is happening overseas needs to stop and they want to make sure their voices are heard.

“Unfortunately, the Palestinian people don’t have a voice and that’s what we’re doing here today,” said Ahmad Altaher, one of the organizers. “Is to give that voice, shed light, and bring attention to that.”

The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East started after several attacks in the Gaza Strip. Some at the rally say the first blow was the forced evictions of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem.

Then the attack during Ramadan. “They were on their holiest night,” added Altaher. “One of the holiest nights in Islam, which we believe the gates of heaven are open for all prayers to be answered and they were attacked while worshiping God.”

Many carried the Palestinian flag and carried signs saying Free Palestine. The rally not only attended by Palestinians but by those worried about the fragility of life worldwide. The conflict in Israel has been ongoing for years. Now each side is exchanging rocket fire once again.

FOX 46 reached out to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, they didn’t respond, but on the organization’s web page, they are posting daily updates of lives lost and how Israelis are defending themselves.