Outer Banks beach cleanup organized after home collapses

The home that collapsed in Rodanthe, just south of the Hatteras Island Fishing Pier. (Photo courtesy: National Park Service Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — Park rangers are hosting a volunteer cleanup event Monday on North Carolina’s Outer Banks in response to debris from a collapsed home.

The National Park Service said the cleanup on Cape Hatteras National Seashore will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.

Volunteers can obtain gloves, garbage bags and trash pickup sticks from rangers at two locations Monday morning.

The Park Service says debris has spread up to 15 miles from the site of the collapsed home in the Rodanthe area. The beach in the immediate vicinity of the collapse has been closed due to unsafe conditions.