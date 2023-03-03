MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kill Devil Hills high school employee was charged Thursday with having a gun on education property and possessing marijuana.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to First Flight High School in reference to an investigation.

Kill Devil Hills police assisted the investigation by running a K-9 around a vehicle in the school parking lot, the sheriff’s office said. The K-9 alerted to the presence of a controlled substance and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search an amount of marijuana and a handgun were located and seized.

Kurtlin Jovan Moore, 26, of Columbia was arrested and charged with possession of a gun on an education property and possession of marijuana.

Moore was given a $7,500 secured bond.