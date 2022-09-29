DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — While Ian is expected to take a westerly turn around Charleston and head inland toward the Charlotte area this weekend, the Outer Banks and Northeast North Carolina are preparing for some storm impacts.

The area could see around 2-5 inches of rain, with potentially more the farther south you go. There could also be gusts up to 45-50 mph in the region, with a potential for some isolated tornadoes.

A tropical storm warning was issued Friday for the Outer Banks from Duck south to Hatteras.

In the Outer Banks, there’s a potential for minor to moderate flooding, with possible overwash from an eastern wind, WAVY meteorologist Ricky Matthews says.

Several NC schools systems in the WAVY viewing area will have remote learning Friday due to the forecast.

Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management warned residents of potentially dangerous gusts, especially for boaters. Mariners were asked to remain in port this weekend.

As of Thursday, NC12 was open and passable, NCDOT said, but winds had blown some sand south of the Basnight Bridge. Crews were working to clear that sand.

About 80% of the beach nourishment project on the Outer Banks is complete, reinforcing the dunes, and hopefully, protecting Oceanfront structures.

Kitty Hawk Town Manager Andy Stewart says the project is a game-changer for buildings along Highway 12.

“The additional sand that’s being placed on the beach causes the sand to break further off shore, so that helps with the wave energy over tipping the dunes,” Stewart told 10 On Your Side. “We’re fairly confident that we shouldn’t have too much ocean overwash, which has typically been our problem.”

Stewart said that the town has been preparing for the storm since the beginning of the week, whether it brings flooding from the oceanfront or the Albemarle Sound.

“Best case scenario, we get some winds like you see here this afternoon. But if the storm tracks further to west, we could see some Sound side rising,” he said.

Jason Jordan, the owner of John’s Drive In on Highway 12 in Kitty Hawk, says his restaurant has withstood 46 years of Outer Banks’ extreme weather. He’s hoping this storm is no different.

“Pretty much just baton down all the hatches and hopefully we come back and everything is still good,” Jordan said.

He’s putting away flower pots, signage, and outdoor furniture before winds and potential flooding hit.

For some, the storm brings a thrill. Carri Younger says her family has owned a beachfront home in Kitty Hawk since the 1950’s.

“Gorgeous,” Younger said of the ocean. “It’s rough and without the sign I would have gone swimming today.”

She said that the beach nourishment project protects her home and property from flooding.

“We were here before the beach replenishment where I would have had to move my car,” she said.

She said she’s not doing anything unusual to prepare for the storm.

“I’m not foolish, I know where evacuation areas are,” she said. “I try to predict. The house shakes and twists and gives, and that’s the way it is.”

Dare County’s Beach Nourishment Project began in June 2022. According to Dare County, the project is complete in Buxton, Avon, Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills, and Kitty Hawk. The project is still not complete in Duck and Southern Shores.

WAVY will have continued coverage of Ian and its impacts.