RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — As the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots both continue to roll, North Carolinians can play for a combined $1.225 billion in prizes over the next two days.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing provides the first chance to win with a jackpot worth $500 million as an annuity or $251 million in cash. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing features an even larger jackpot, worth $725 million as an annuity or $366.2 million in cash.

Wednesday’s $725 million Powerball jackpot ranks as the seventh largest ever offered in the game.

“We have seen lots of great wins recently in both games and we would love to see a jackpot win happen in North Carolina this week,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Just make sure you know your odds and play smart. Good luck to everyone going for these huge jackpots.”

Monday’s Powerball drawing produced more big wins in the state as four different $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing to win $50,000. The wins occurred:

• In Raleigh with a ticket purchased through Online Play

• In Swannanoa with a ticket bought at the Swannanoa Community Store on U.S. 70.

• In Candler with a ticket bought at Southeast Energy on Smokey Park Highway.

• In Lincolnton with a ticket bought at the Raceway on East Main Street.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.