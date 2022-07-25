The witness explained to deputies that the suspect(s) stole approximately $1700 in cash.

CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies are asking for help locating the suspect(s) that left a York County Taco Bell in shambles with over $1,500 stolen on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell on the 300 block of Velsa Lane off Charlotte Highway.

Deputies responded to the building after a caller stated the drive-through window had been “smashed into” and the “safe had been broken into.”

The witness explained to deputies that the suspect(s) stole approximately $1700 in cash.

This is an active case and is open for investigation.