Pair charged after 19-year-old shot, killed during fight at Hillsborough tobacco store

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hillsborough police say two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man following a fight at a tobacco store.

Police say they responded to a call about a disturbance shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hillsborough Discount Tobacco and Vape Store located at 535 Hampton Pointe Blvd., in which a fight ensued.

During the fight, police say an unnamed 19-year-old from Mebane had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police later arrested and charged Doyle Edwards, 22, with felony first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering a vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, misdemeanor simple assault in reference to a fight, and violation of a town ordinance for discharging a firearm within town limits.

Chase Torain, 21, was also arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple assault in reference to the fight.

Police say Edwards was jailed on no bond and Torain was held on a $5,000 bond based on this case and unserved warrants in Alamance County.

If you have any information, police ask you to call 919-296-6925.