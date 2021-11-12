Panthers fans react to the news of Cam Newton’s comeback

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There are all kinds of ways people found out the news.

“I was on Twitter, maybe it’s a lie,” said Quincy Mack.

On Thursday, everyone was talking about a comeback on the corner of Church and MLK Jr. Drive.

“I still can’t believe it happened, I’m going to have to check my phone and check you on that,” said Sam Markiewitz.

“I love Cam Newton,” said Syed Mohammed.

Between the lunch rush, the news of Cam Newton’s return was just starting to circulate.

“Really, that’s interesting,” said one fan.

“I do fantasy football, this is our first year, so this is the first time I’m really following professional football,” said Anna Demeter. Anna’s friend, Molly, was also thinking about her fantasy team.

“Now he’s back with the Panthers, someone might pick him up. So, we’ll see how that goes,” said Molly Brisendine.

But not everyone was excited to welcome Cam back.

“He was great when we had him, but that time is over,” said John.

“He was pretty much got forced out,” said Syed. “I feel like, you know, hopefully, he can make something happen. I’m not sure he can with this offensive line, but he can try.”

“I even told somebody if Cam comes back, I’ve got to go the game now,” said Quincy.

Cam is coming, so might as well start spreading the news.

“I’m at a loss for words, I didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Syed.